Saturday Afternoon with Loveseats

There is a saying hanging on the wall in my kitchen that just about sums up my thoughts on the meaning of life...
"There are things you do because they feel right and they may make no sense and they may make no money and it may be the real reason we are here: to love each other and to eat each other's cooking and say it was good."
Today four sweet pranksters came to help me pick up a sofa I'd purchased. They wouldn't let me pay for gas, even though it was a 60 mile round trip. The blew me off every time I tried to thank them for taking their entire Saturday afternoon to help me. They cut up and carried on the entire way there and back. They sat on every sofa and chair in the store, made faces, snort-laughed and chased each other like ten year olds.
We laughed the whole way to Winston Salem and back. But more than anything- they made me feel so lucky and loved.
What more can we ever ask for in life than to know what it is to love and be loved?
Lucky, lucky me.
What a group!!I can only imagine the laughter, and you didn't get kicked out of the store?
