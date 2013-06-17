The frantic anecdotes of a scribbling single mom, with 2 young adult sons, 2 jobs, 2 dogs and one life to fit it all into!
6/17/2013
This weekend I accompanied the Youngest and his girl on their move to New York City- the land of Law and Order's crimes against humanity and Midnight Cowboys. I know...and Breakfast at Tiffany's and a host of other wonderful places and people...but this is my baby we're talking about. I wasn't just watching him leave the nest to fly gracefully around the tree...he did that in college. Now he's soaring like a hummingbird heading to South America for the winter of my discontentedly anxious, watching-from-afar, ever-changing motherhood. And as I must realize, over and over again, he will be fine because he is one of the most competent, savvy human beings I know.
So, his place wasn't surrounded by junkies and homeless people. It was even better than my first apartment in Philly. A colorful fruit and flower stand marks the corner where he now lives. We set his belongings out onto the sidewalk and no one rushed up to steal them. A couple pushing a stroller did stop but only to argue about the state of their relationship.
"No," she said, stopping to face her young husband. "I want to talk about this...You always brush it off but this time we're going to talk it out." I carry a box into the building and return to hear her say, "Fine then, I'll just call a lawyer! Is that what you want?"
By the time I came back for the next box, they were gone.
The neighbor across the hall had to open his apartment so we could get the new, not huge couch into the boy's studio loft. It's that small but cozy and inviting, with a lovely view.
My brother's family came up, seasoned New York visitors and residents. My brother and I spent the day making up the backstories of every interesting person we saw, including their current dilemmas and hopes for the future...The biker bouncer with the long beard stuck guarding a Porky the Pig-esque figure outside the bar. He makes no secret of his disgust for the Pig but like people and their dogs, he favors the porcine mascot. His wife taunts him about this late at night when he comes home drunk and wakes her up. She once told him his performance and accompanying body parts made it difficult for her to tell him apart from the fiberglass oinker.
Two transvestites worked the corner, their feet swollen and painful from the unaccustomed height of their new heels. "You know, Nance, it only takes one minute and 32 seconds to be in agony in heels that high."
"You should buy better shoes, John," I tell him.
Posted by Nancy at 6/17/2013 10:57:00 AM
2 comments:
So funny, those backstories! I still remember when Alpha Son moved to Denver, miles and miles away from me. Thank God for internet - what did moms do before emails? I was a lousy letter writer to my mom and I apologized to her years later!! Can't wait to hear the stories of NY from son's point of view to you!
Thanks, LBD. You're right, I'd be lost without email! The Youngest's Honey posted on Facebook that she'd eaten lunch at a McDonald's and was seated next to a magician, decked out in his full costume. "I kept hearing cooing, so I know he had at least one dove on him somewhere." Then the two of them investigated a park that was reviewed on Yelp and found to be "Full of feisty nannies." Where else but NYC? Needless to say, they're loving it!
