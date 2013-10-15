10/15/2013

Halloween Beginnings...

It's beginning to look like Halloween around here...











LBDDiaries said...

I love the pictures with the moon peeping out of the clouds. Whenever I try to take a moon shot, it always comes out wrong - you'rs are awesome! Love your decorations, too.

10/22/2013 12:03:00 PM
Nancy said...

Thanks! You should see all the shots I deleted before I got this one! Don't you just love the digital age?

10/22/2013 05:52:00 PM

