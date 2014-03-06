The frantic anecdotes of a scribbling single mom, with 2 young adult sons, 2 jobs, 2 dogs and one life to fit it all into!
3/06/2014
Fixin' to Quit
I'm trying to quit cake. Cold Turkey. Haven't had a bite since February 15th. I tell myself, if I can go three weeks without it- without a crumb crossing my lips, without looking at a new recipe or perusing pictures on Pinterest, I'll be in the clear. That's just two more days away. Everyone knows if you do something for three straight weeks it becomes a habit, right? I know this. It's a mantra I repeat every morning in the mirror and every night as I switch out the lights in the kitchen and head up the stairs to bed..."Three weeks," I whisper. "I can do anything for three weeks."
Then yesterday I read an article in the Huffington Post that said the Three Week Habit rule is nothing more than a myth.
I haven't stopped thinking about cake since.
Posted by Nancy at 3/06/2014 06:23:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Don't pay attention to Huffington Post because that is someone's opinion. It really has been established that it takes approximately 28 days to establish a habit, then every day after that you still make a choice each day but it becomes easier (supposedly) after that 28th day. I have trouble making it to the 28th day!! NO CAKE FOR YOU. NO BREAD FOR ME. We can do this. We can, we can, we can!!
Post a Comment