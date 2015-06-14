Tuesdays at the Nursing Home- Stage Notes

6/14/2015

Bertha is dying. Full-on, Hospice dying or as she calls it, "Transitioning."
“Whenever I call one of my relatives to tell them I got lung cancer, they want to know what stage am I in.” She shakes her head softly and waits  for the small, portable tank at her side to pump enough super-oxygenated air into her lungs to make another sentence. “Finally, I got so sick of it, when the next one asked I said, ‘What stage am I in? Why, all the world’s a stage, honey. We’re all just a playin’ on it!'” 
She chuckles at her own joke, then lifts her tiny, bird bone shoulders in an understanding shrug. “I shouldn't a done that. They only want to know so they can plan when to take off work to come to my funeral, that’s all.  And I can't tell them that answer. Nobody can. All I know is, it’s not time yet.”
LBDDiaries said...

Your posts are so descriptive that I feel like I'm sitting by her bed listening to her. I bet she was a total hoot in her younger years, too. And transitioning is a good word for leaving earth for heaven - moving from one place to another. What an attitude she has. You tell Bertha she is an inspiration to me. Totally. So why does my heart hurt?

6/15/2015 10:50:00 AM
Nancy said...

Thanks for still being there, LBD!

6/15/2015 09:54:00 PM
LBDDiaries said...

How can I not be? Your writing is addictive!! Nan

7/05/2015 07:17:00 PM

